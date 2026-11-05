Supreme Court refuses Azam Khan bail in Jauhar Trust case
India
The Supreme Court has refused bail to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in a money laundering case tied to the Jauhar Trust, and has passed the matter over to the Allahabad High Court.
The next hearing is set for November 16, when interim orders are expected.
ED picks up Azam Khan
Khan, 78, was picked up by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) just after getting out of jail for a different case.
His lawyer, Kapil Sibal, says this is just a move to keep him behind bars during election season.
All eyes are on what happens at the High Court on November 16.