Supreme Court refuses to block EC transfers in West Bengal
India
The Supreme Court just turned down a plea to stop the Election Commission from transferring 63 Indian Police Service officers and 16 senior bureaucrats in West Bengal, including big names like the director general of police and the chief secretary.
The transfers were made amid allegations of poll preparedness, with elections around the corner.
Petitioners allege breaches, court cites timing
Petitioners argued these last-minute moves broke election laws and could sway the vote, but Chief Justice Surya Kant said there simply wasn't enough time to step in before polling.
The court admitted these are important legal questions but decided not to pause the transfers right now, showing how tough it can be to resolve big issues when elections are so close.