Supreme Court refuses to quash FIR against Lalu Prasad Yadav India Apr 13, 2026

The Supreme Court has refused to cancel the first information report, or FIR, against RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav in the "land-for-jobs" case.

The case accuses him of giving railway jobs in exchange for land when he was railway minister (2004-2009), with some of those land parcels ending up with his family.

While Lalu will not have to appear in person at trial, the legal process will continue.