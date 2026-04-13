Supreme Court refuses to quash FIR against Lalu Prasad Yadav
The Supreme Court has refused to cancel the first information report, or FIR, against RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav in the "land-for-jobs" case.
The case accuses him of giving railway jobs in exchange for land when he was railway minister (2004-2009), with some of those land parcels ending up with his family.
While Lalu will not have to appear in person at trial, the legal process will continue.
CBI alleges jobs exchanged for land
The CBI filed this case, naming not just Lalu but also his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav (Bihar's deputy chief minister), along with others.
It claims rules were bent so that candidates got jobs if they handed over land to the Yadav family.
The trial court will now decide how things move forward, keeping public attention on corruption allegations involving top politicians.