Supreme Court refuses Trinamool Congress access to ₹804cr frozen accounts
India
The Supreme Court has turned down Trinamool Congress's (TMC) request to use four of its bank accounts, which have been debit-frozen by West Bengal Police.
These accounts, holding about ₹804 crore, will stay locked for now while the legal battle continues.
SC backs Calcutta HC expense order
The top court backed an earlier Calcutta High Court order that permits TMC to meet day-to-day expenses.
The Supreme Court didn't weigh in on who should get the money and asked the High Court to speed things up.
TMC had argued the freeze by West Bengal Police was unfair, but for now, they'll have to wait it out.