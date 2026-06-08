Supreme Court reinstates Gajula Thirupathi's police job over private relationship
Big news from the Supreme Court: having a consensual premarital relationship doesn't mean you're of bad moral character.
This came up in the case of Gajula Thirupathi, whose job offer as a police constable was canceled because of his personal life.
The court said that's unfair and reinstated his appointment, making it clear that private relationships shouldn't affect professional chances.
Supreme Court rejects moral turpitude disqualification
Back in 2015, the Lok Adalat settlement, Thirupathi was accused by a woman of breaking a promise to marry after nearly four years together.
Even though they settled things at Lok Adalat, he was disqualified for "moral turpitude."
The Supreme Court pointed out he had been upfront about the situation and there was no evidence of coercion, so judging him for this wasn't justified.