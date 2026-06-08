Supreme Court reinstates Gajula Thirupathi's police job over private relationship

Supreme Court rejects moral turpitude disqualification

Back in 2015, the Lok Adalat settlement, Thirupathi was accused by a woman of breaking a promise to marry after nearly four years together.

Even though they settled things at Lok Adalat, he was disqualified for "moral turpitude."

The Supreme Court pointed out he had been upfront about the situation and there was no evidence of coercion, so judging him for this wasn't justified.