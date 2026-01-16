SC rejects Justice Yashwant Varma's plea against impeachment proceedings

The Supreme Court has rejected a petition filed by Allahabad High Court Justice Yashwant Varma. The petition had challenged the Lok Sabha Speaker's decision to form a three-member committee under the Judges (Inquiry) Act for his impeachment. The bench, comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma, pronounced its verdict on Friday after reserving it on January 8.

Case background Allegations of misconduct against Justice Varma The controversy erupted after a fire at Justice Varma's official residence in New Delhi on March 14, 2025. During the incident, unaccounted cash was recovered, leading to allegations of corruption against him. Although he denied these allegations, Justice Varma was transferred back to his parent Allahabad High Court from the Delhi High Court and relieved of judicial duties pending further action.

Legal proceedings Impeachment motion and Supreme Court challenge Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna, who has since retired, initiated an in-house probe into the matter. The probe found Justice Varma guilty of misconduct and recommended his resignation or impeachment proceedings. When he refused to resign, the process for his removal was initiated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla after MPs moved a motion for impeachment.

Legal challenge Varma's challenge against impeachment proceedings Justice Varma challenged the impeachment proceedings on procedural grounds. He argued that although notices were issued in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, a probe committee was formed unilaterally by the Lok Sabha Speaker without waiting for admission of the motion by the Rajya Sabha chairman. His counsel argued that under a proviso to Section 3 of Judges (Inquiry) Act, joint consultation between both Houses is required before constituting a probe committee.

Counterarguments Lok Sabha's Secretary General counters Varma's arguments However, the Lok Sabha's Secretary General countered that since Rajya Sabha did not admit the impeachment motion, the proviso was inapplicable. The impeachment motion was rejected by the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman on August 11, 2025. The Lok Sabha Secretary General argued that under these circumstances, the Lok Sabha Speaker could independently proceed with the impeachment process.