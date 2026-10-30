Supreme Court rejects Mahua Moitra plea on ₹100L/cr fund disclosure

The Supreme Court has turned down MP Mahua Moitra's push to make the real owners behind major investment funds public.

The judges said they cannot force this kind of disclosure without a specific law, so it is up to the government and SEBI (the market regulator) to decide if new rules are needed.

Moitra's team argued that hiding ownership could put massive amounts of money (over ₹100 lakh crore) at risk, but the court made it clear this is not something they can step into right now.