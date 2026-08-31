Supreme Court rejects Narendra Kumar Goswami petition on ethanol labeling
India
The Supreme Court has turned down a request to make gasoline pumps clearly show how much ethanol is mixed into their fuel.
The petition, brought by Narendra Kumar Goswami, wanted every pump nozzle labeled and fuel invoices to mention the exact ethanol percentage.
Instead of stepping in, the judges suggested Goswami take his concerns to the High Court.
India's Attorney General calls petition proxy
Goswami argued that people deserve to know what's in their gasoline, but India's Attorney General wasn't convinced.
He called it a "proxy petition" and pointed out that a similar request was already rejected last year.
With that, the Supreme Court decided not to get involved further and left it up to the High Court for any next steps.