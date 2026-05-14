Supreme Court reserves judgment in Sabarimala case after 16 days
After 16 days of intense hearings, the Supreme Court has reserved its judgment on the Sabarimala case, a big one about whether women can be barred from entering certain religious places.
The nine-judge bench also dug into how India's Constitution protects religious freedom and what role faith groups play in society.
Dhavan, Nagarathna, Parameshwar debate Article 25
Senior Advocate Rajeev Dhavan said religious institutions need autonomy to keep their traditions alive, while Justice Nagarathna wondered how courts should tell religion apart from superstition.
Advocate K. Parameshwar argued that everyone should have the right to enter temples under Article 25, without waiting for lawmakers to step in.
The judges also talked about how to balance individual rights with group beliefs and when courts should step in on these issues.