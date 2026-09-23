Supreme Court rethinks whether BCI should regulate law colleges

The court also looked into the BCI's links with certain trusts and new law colleges, especially around some fund transfers and rule changes.

Plus, the extended term of BCI Chair Manan Kumar Mishra is under review.

For now, any policy decisions by the BCI need to be taken in consultation with the Attorney General for India and the Solicitor General, basically to keep things transparent and above board.

The court has asked the BCI to respond within two weeks.