Supreme Court revisits Sabarimala, Justice B V Nagarathna stresses balance India Apr 15, 2026

The Supreme Court is once again looking at the big questions around who gets to decide religious practices, especially after its 2018 ruling that let women of all ages enter Kerala's Sabarimala temple.

The debate now centers on whether protecting individual rights could clash with the traditions of religious groups, with Justice B V Nagarathna highlighting how important it is to respect both faith and social change.