Supreme Court revisits Sabarimala, Justice B V Nagarathna stresses balance
The Supreme Court is once again looking at the big questions around who gets to decide religious practices, especially after its 2018 ruling that let women of all ages enter Kerala's Sabarimala temple.
The debate now centers on whether protecting individual rights could clash with the traditions of religious groups, with Justice B V Nagarathna highlighting how important it is to respect both faith and social change.
Lawyers debate Articles 25 26
Lawyers are arguing over Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution, basically, where personal freedom ends and group traditions begin.
Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi pointed out that legal reforms shouldn't override core religious beliefs, especially when it comes to things like appointing priests.
The outcome could shape how much say courts have in balancing modern values with age-old customs in the Sabarimala dispute.