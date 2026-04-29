Supreme Court revisits Sabarimala verdict's religious freedom questions in India

Surya Kant: Articles 25 and 26

Chief Justice Surya Kant reminded everyone that this review is not about judging animal sacrifices or who can enter which temple.

Instead, it is all about whether and how courts should oversee religious freedoms under Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution.

So if you are hoping for a ruling on individual temple practices, this is not that case. The focus stays firmly on broader rights and legal boundaries.