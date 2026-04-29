Supreme Court revisits Sabarimala verdict's religious freedom questions in India
The Supreme Court is taking another look at religious freedoms in India, focusing on the bigger constitutional questions raised by the 2018 Sabarimala verdict.
On Tuesday, the judges made it clear they are not here to debate specific temple rituals or customs, like those at Kamakhya Temple, but are sticking to how the Constitution protects religious rights for everyone.
Surya Kant: Articles 25 and 26
Chief Justice Surya Kant reminded everyone that this review is not about judging animal sacrifices or who can enter which temple.
Instead, it is all about whether and how courts should oversee religious freedoms under Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution.
So if you are hoping for a ruling on individual temple practices, this is not that case. The focus stays firmly on broader rights and legal boundaries.