Supreme Court revisits Sabarimala, warns mixing constitutional rights alters religion India May 14, 2026

The Supreme Court is back to discussing the Sabarimala case, zeroing in on whether women should be allowed into religious places and how individual faith fits into the bigger picture.

Justice B V Nagarathna made it clear that key constitutional rights, like equality and religious freedom, stand on their own and shouldn't be mixed together, warning that doing so could change how religion works in India.