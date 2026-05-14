Supreme Court revisits Sabarimala, warns mixing constitutional rights alters religion
The Supreme Court is back to discussing the Sabarimala case, zeroing in on whether women should be allowed into religious places and how individual faith fits into the bigger picture.
Justice B V Nagarathna made it clear that key constitutional rights, like equality and religious freedom, stand on their own and shouldn't be mixed together, warning that doing so could change how religion works in India.
Judges weigh social reform versus tradition
Justice Nagarathna described Hinduism as more of a way of life: you can be a Hindu without mandatory temple visits.
Chief Justice Surya Kant added that simple acts like lighting a lamp at home show personal belief.
The judges are weighing how to balance social reform with tradition while deciding if courts can step in on religious practices.
The big question: How do we protect both individual rights and community traditions?