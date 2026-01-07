Supreme Court revisits stray dog removal as safety worries grow India Jan 07, 2026

India's Supreme Court is taking another look at its order to move stray dogs away from busy places like schools, hospitals, and transport hubs.

The rule says dogs should be sterilized and vaccinated before being sent to shelters, and they can't go back to their old spots.

The review comes as public safety concerns rise, with the court making it clear that proper fencing must be built soon.