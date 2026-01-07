Supreme Court revisits stray dog removal as safety worries grow
India's Supreme Court is taking another look at its order to move stray dogs away from busy places like schools, hospitals, and transport hubs.
The rule says dogs should be sterilized and vaccinated before being sent to shelters, and they can't go back to their old spots.
The review comes as public safety concerns rise, with the court making it clear that proper fencing must be built soon.
How states are responding—and why it matters
National highways are also in focus: NHAI flagged 1,400km where strays could cause accidents or injuries.
The Supreme Court issued directions on November 7, 2025, regarding sterilization to keep things consistent across India.
Striking a balance: People vs. pups
It's a tough call—keeping people safe while treating animals fairly.
In court, some pushed for more empathy toward strays so attacks don't happen; others raised concerns about mistreatment of both dogs and those who feed them.
Whatever the outcome, this decision will shape how India handles street dogs—and public spaces—for years to come.