Supreme Court rules 24 hours magistrate appearance starts at detention
The Supreme Court just made it clear: if you are picked up by the police, the 24-hour countdown to see a magistrate starts right when you are detained, not when you are formally arrested.
This move came after three men in Tripura were held for over a day without judicial approval, which violated their constitutional rights.
Court: NDPS Act cannot override rights
The court stressed that no police procedure can delay this timeline and pointed out that protecting people from unfair detention is non-negotiable, even strict laws like the NDPS Act cannot override basic rights.
As the judges put it, this is about holding authorities accountable and making sure individual freedoms are respected every step of the way.