Supreme Court rules confession insufficient for NSA, frees Mulla Afroz
India
The Supreme Court just made it clear: simply confessing is not enough to lock someone up under the National Security Act (NSA).
On Tuesday, Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu overturned the detention of Mulla Afroz, who had been held since October 2025 for allegedly being involved in the 2024 communal violence in Sambhal.
Court imposes 10L cost on government
The judges did not hold back. They ordered Afroz's immediate release and imposed a cost of ₹10 lakh on the government for passing the illegal preventive detention order.
This decision is a strong reminder that individual rights matter, and authorities need to be careful not to overstep when using tough laws like the NSA.