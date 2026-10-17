Supreme Court rules internet access a fundamental right including children
India
Big news: The Supreme Court has ruled that internet access is a fundamental right for everyone, including children.
The justices made it clear that blocking internet access for children takes away their freedom of speech and expression.
They also pointed out how important the internet is for sharing knowledge, especially if you live far from big cities or have special needs.
Court holds platforms responsible, not children
The Court wants better protection against harmful content but doesn't support banning children from the internet.
Instead, they suggest things like parental consent and features such as "child mode" to keep things safe, without making it too hard to get online.
The focus is on holding platforms responsible for harmful stuff, not blaming young users themselves.