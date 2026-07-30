Supreme Court rules pay and recover for unlicensed driving accidents
The Supreme Court just made it clear: if someone causes a road accident without a valid driver's license, insurance companies are initially required to pay compensation under the "pay and recover" principle but can then recover the amount from the owner and driver.
The judges emphasized how important it is to keep your driver's license updated and even asked the government to run awareness campaigns so everyone gets the message.
Court overturns over 1.08cr insurer order
The court also suggested making driving schools and licensing easier to access, especially in regional languages.
They overturned an older ruling where an insurer was told to pay over ₹1.08 crore for an accident caused by a driver with an expired driver's license.
Plus, they explained that insurers might still pay victims first but can later recover the money from the unlicensed driver or vehicle owner, so driving without a valid driver's license could get expensive fast.