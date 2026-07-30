Supreme Court rules police can use pellet guns only rarely
India
The Supreme Court has decided police can use pellet guns, but only in rare cases.
This comes after a big demonstration at Jantar Mantar by the Cockroach Janta Party over NEET exam issues, where several protesters were hurt by pellet guns, sparking calls to ban them completely.
Court orders medical care, ammunition log
The court told the Delhi government to make sure those who suffered pellet injuries get proper medical care.
It also ordered the central government to keep the ammunition log from the Rapid Action Force, so there is clear accountability about who used force and when.
Delhi Police had first denied using pellet guns.