Supreme Court rules religious freedom cannot disrupt public life

Justice Nagarathna: curbs on disruptive worship

Justice B V Nagarathna explained that while everyone can practice their faith, the state should step up when those practices get in the way of daily life: think festivals taking over public roads.

The court is still looking at how Articles 25 and 26 balance religious rights with basic rules for society, making sure no one's right to worship is trampled while keeping things running smoothly for all.