Supreme Court rules religious freedom cannot disrupt public life
The Supreme Court just made it clear: religious freedom is important, but it cannot come at the cost of public life.
During the hearing, a nine-judge bench said the government has every right to step in if religious events spill over into things like blocking roads or causing other disruptions.
This fits with Article 25 of the Constitution, which lets the state act to protect everyone's interests.
Justice Nagarathna: curbs on disruptive worship
Justice B V Nagarathna explained that while everyone can practice their faith, the state should step up when those practices get in the way of daily life: think festivals taking over public roads.
The court is still looking at how Articles 25 and 26 balance religious rights with basic rules for society, making sure no one's right to worship is trampled while keeping things running smoothly for all.