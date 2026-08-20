Supreme Court rules tribunals can evict relatives mistreating seniors
The Supreme Court just made it clear: if seniors are being mistreated, tribunals can step in and evict their kids (or anyone else) from the property to keep them safe.
This decision came after Ravi Kant Gupta from Lucknow asked to remove his son from his own house, saying his son did not permit his grandmother to stay in the house and had created a nuisance there.
Supreme Court restored eviction order
The case bounced through several courts before the Supreme Court stepped in, restoring the eviction order and confirming that protecting seniors is a top priority.
The judges pointed out that everyone has the right to live with dignity, and the law actually expects the state to make sure seniors aren't left helpless, and referred to Article 41 as reflecting the commitment toward the welfare of vulnerable sections, including the elderly.
For Gupta and his mother, who had been forced to leave the premises and was residing at an old-age facility because of family issues, this ruling brings some much-needed relief.