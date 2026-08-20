Supreme Court rules tribunals can evict relatives mistreating seniors

The case bounced through several courts before the Supreme Court stepped in, restoring the eviction order and confirming that protecting seniors is a top priority.

The judges pointed out that everyone has the right to live with dignity, and the law actually expects the state to make sure seniors aren't left helpless, and referred to Article 41 as reflecting the commitment toward the welfare of vulnerable sections, including the elderly.

For Gupta and his mother, who had been forced to leave the premises and was residing at an old-age facility because of family issues, this ruling brings some much-needed relief.