The court made it clear: victims aren't just bystanders after sentencing, they deserve to be part of every step, including appeals and remission hearings.

By overturning Bihar's order to let Mohan out, the court reinforced that victims' rights and dignity matter.

From now on, in cases involving grave offenses where the victim or the victim's family can reasonably be traced and approached, those on life sentences can be released on premature release or remission by the State only after the victims' side is given a reasonable opportunity to make a representation, setting an important new standard for future cases.