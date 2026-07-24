Manipur ethnic violence: Supreme Court proposes day-to-day trials
What's the story
The Supreme Court has proposed the establishment of special courts to expedite trials related to the 2023 ethnic violence in Manipur. The proposal was made by a bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant during a hearing on Friday. The court also directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Special Investigation Teams (SITs) to speed up their pending investigations into these cases.
Court's proposal
Special courts can be formed after investigations are over: CJI
CJI Surya Kant said, "We tentatively propose to constitute special courts...so that the trials can be taken up on a day-to-day basis, especially in light of the inordinate delay that has already taken place in the ongoing investigations."
Surya Kant emphasized this would only be feasible when the CBI as well as the SITs are able to conclude the investigations and file their respective charge sheets.
Violence background
Ethnic violence in Manipur
The ethnic violence in Manipur began over opposition by minority tribals to the demand of Scheduled Tribes status for the majority Meitei community.
The violence was triggered by a Manipur High Court order from April 19, 2023, which had directed the state government to consider including the Meetei/Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe list within four weeks.
This led to violent clashes between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities.
Over 250 people have been killed in the conflict and thousands displaced from their homes.
Court intervention
Supreme Court's intervention in the matter
In addition, nearly 731 internally displaced persons living in relief camps across Manipur have died since ethnic violence erupted, according to information disclosed by the Manipur home department under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.
The SC took suo motu cognizance of the violence after a video showing two women being paraded naked went viral.
The court has since issued directions to curb such clashes and assist victims.
In 2024, the Manipur High Court revoked its controversial April 2023 directive.
Investigation hurdles
Status of CBI, SIT investigations
Today, the court noted that SITs are probing 3,020 cases across eight districts but charge sheets have only been filed in 301 cases.
Charges have been framed in 41 cases and trial has commenced in 10 cases.
"In all these cases, there are 2,924 witnesses cited to be examined," it added.
The CBI has filed charge sheets in 21 out of 31 transferred cases, with supplementary investigations continuing in 11 others.