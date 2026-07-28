'Digital arrest scams worst kind of crime': SC
What's the story
The Supreme Court has ruled against granting bail in cases related to digital arrest scams, except under "extraordinary grounds." The apex court termed these scams as the "worst kind of crime," especially against senior citizens. A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant made this observation while rejecting a bail plea of an accused involved in a digital fraud case.
Accomplice argument
Accused claimed he only assisted main accused
The accused had claimed that he only assisted the main accused in opening a bank account and has been in custody for over a year. However, the bench observed that this made him an accomplice to the crime.
"In cases related to digital arrest, we will not grant bail unless extraordinary grounds exist," said the bench while rejecting his plea.
Serious offense
Court directs police to invoke stringent anti-organized crime law provisions
The bench emphasized that digital arrest scams are among the most serious offenses affecting the public.
"Digital arrest scams are the worst kind of crime against people, especially against senior citizens whose life savings and hard-earned money are fraudulently siphoned out when they need it the most," it said.
The court also directed police and investigating agencies to invoke stringent anti-organized crime law provisions in such cases.
Proactive approach
Supreme Court's direction to probe digital fraud cases
Last year, the Supreme Court had taken cognizance of digital arrest cases targeting senior citizens. It had directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe these cases across India and set up an inter-departmental mechanism to tackle them.
According to probe agencies, people have been cheated of over ₹3,000 crore through digital arrest and cyber heists.