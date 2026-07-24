'End errors' surrounding NEET exam: SC tells Centre 

The court said they would monitor the issue "very closely."

"We will monitor this. We will take that extra mile to ensure that things are put in place," it said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, told the court that the matter is being viewed with utmost seriousness by the government.

"Government is going ten extra miles. Children's problems have to be addressed. Everything is being done under the supervision of the highest executive level," he said.