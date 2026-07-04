Supreme Court says Article 21 privacy not shield in divorce India Jul 04, 2026

The Supreme Court just made it clear: if you are going through a divorce and need to prove adultery, privacy laws will not block you from getting your spouse's call records or hotel stay details.

This came after a wife asked for her husband's records to show he had an affair, and the court backed her up, saying privacy under Article 21 is not a shield in these situations.