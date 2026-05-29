Supreme Court says woman's career choice not 'cruelty' to husband

Supreme Court upholds divorce dismisses cruelty

The divorce decree was not disturbed due to irretrievable breakdown of marriage, but all claims of cruelty and desertion were thrown out.

The husband also tried to press perjury charges against his wife, which the court dismissed, hinting it felt more like personal vendetta.

The verdict is being seen as a strong message: women shouldn't have to give up their careers just because of old-school marital expectations.