Supreme Court says woman's career choice not 'cruelty' to husband
The Supreme Court just made it clear: a woman choosing her career isn't "cruelty" to her husband or in-laws.
This comes after a dentist relocated to Ahmedabad citing better medical care for her child, and later restarting her dental career there, while her army officer husband was posted in Kargil.
Lower courts had sided with the husband, calling it cruelty and desertion, but the top court called that thinking outdated and said marriage doesn't erase a woman's individuality or ambitions.
Supreme Court upholds divorce dismisses cruelty
The divorce decree was not disturbed due to irretrievable breakdown of marriage, but all claims of cruelty and desertion were thrown out.
The husband also tried to press perjury charges against his wife, which the court dismissed, hinting it felt more like personal vendetta.
The verdict is being seen as a strong message: women shouldn't have to give up their careers just because of old-school marital expectations.