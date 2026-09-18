Supreme Court seeks center's explanation for Mumbai deportation to Bangladesh
India
The Supreme Court has asked the center to explain why a woman from West Bengal was reportedly detained in Mumbai and sent to Bangladesh without proper legal steps.
Her son says she has lived in India for years, but was deported without a fair investigation into her citizenship.
The court now wants answers within four weeks.
Sahin Akhtar's lawyers allege constitutional violation
Sahin Akhtar's lawyers argue she had identity documents and was not given a chance to defend herself or prove her nationality.
They are pushing for her return, saying the deportation violated her constitutional rights and ignored her family's long history in India, even pointing out that her grandfather was on the 1952 electoral roll.