Supreme Court seeks explanation for shutdown near Raisina Hills
India
The Supreme Court has asked Union home secretary Govind Mohan, the Delhi Police Commissioner, and the DMRC chairperson to explain why cellular internet was shut down within a four-kilometre radius of Raisina Hills from October 9 to October 10.
The Home Ministry said the officials' "unconditional apology" to the court was just a standard step for contempt cases, not an admission of guilt over the shutdown itself.
The move came after media reports linked Govind Mohan's unconditional apology to a contempt notice.
Govind Mohan says mobile data suspended
Union home secretary Govind Mohan explained that police requested the shutdown as a safety measure, hoping to prevent unrest.
Only mobile data was suspended. Wi-Fi stayed on.
The Supreme Court issued contempt notices on October 11.