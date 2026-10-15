Supreme Court seeks explanation for shutdown near Raisina Hills

The Supreme Court has asked Union home secretary Govind Mohan, the Delhi Police Commissioner, and the DMRC chairperson to explain why cellular internet was shut down within a four-kilometre radius of Raisina Hills from October 9 to October 10.

The Home Ministry said the officials' "unconditional apology" to the court was just a standard step for contempt cases, not an admission of guilt over the shutdown itself.

The move came after media reports linked Govind Mohan's unconditional apology to a contempt notice.