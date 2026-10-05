Supreme Court seeks explanation on Central Vista's 200,000 boxed books
India
The Supreme Court has told the government to explain within three weeks how it plans to handle the Central Vista project's new library, especially what happens to nearly 200,000 books that have been boxed up since 2011 in Delhi.
Senior advocate Hari Priya Padmanabhan will help review the setup.
Court questions library space allocation
The court asked if there's actually enough space for all those books in the new building, and how things like conference rooms might affect that.
They want clear details about both the collection size and exactly how much space is being set aside for the library in this big redevelopment project.