Supreme Court seeks firecracker time window to curb Delhi-NCR pollution
India
The Supreme Court is looking to set a time window for using firecrackers in Delhi-NCR, hoping to respect festive traditions while also tackling the city's serious winter air pollution.
Chief Justice Surya Kant and the bench are encouraging more public awareness and civic responsibility, aiming for a solution that works for everyone.
Supreme Court considers firecrackers' religious status
This debate has been ongoing since 2015, first with a blanket ban, then allowing green firecrackers during Diwali 2025.
The court is now weighing whether firecrackers are truly part of religious practice after one lawyer said they aren't essential.
Plus, a report from the Central Pollution Control Board on barium-based crackers could impact what happens next.