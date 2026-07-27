Supreme Court seeks SIT update on Ayodhya Ram Mandir probe
The Supreme Court is stepping in to make sure the investigation into alleged misuse of donations for Ayodhya's Ram Mandir stays fair and transparent.
Led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, the court has asked the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for a status update within two weeks.
This move comes after petitions called for a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry and a full audit of the temple trust's finances.
Allegations prompt SIT fir and arrests
Allegations popped up in early June when Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed cash and valuables meant for the temple were stolen.
The Uttar Pradesh government quickly set up an SIT, which found enough evidence to file an FIR on June 25.
Eight people involved in managing donations have been arrested so far, and statements have been taken from several others, including former temple trust general secretary Champat Rai.