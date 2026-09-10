Supreme Court sets September 15 deadline for illegal construction reports
After a tragic building collapse in Delhi's Satya Niketan left seven dead and 12 injured, the Supreme Court has told authorities across the country to report what they're doing about illegal constructions by September 15, when the matter is listed for 2pm.
The court made it clear that earlier orders need to be followed, especially since concerns about unauthorized buildings keep coming up.
Delhi HC orders MCD report submission
The Delhi High Court will keep hearing a case about illegal constructions and directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to submit a report and scheduled the matter for further hearing on September 25.
Meanwhile, inspections have started in several areas, and the Delhi government has suspended five officials while issuing directions for a drive against buildings having unauthorized fifth floors.