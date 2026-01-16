Supreme Court shuts down Justice Varma's challenge to corruption probe
India
The Supreme Court has rejected Justice Yashwant Varma's attempt to stop a parliamentary investigation into corruption claims against him.
He also tried to block the Lok Sabha Speaker's move to start the process for his removal from the Allahabad High Court, but the court didn't agree—delivering a tough outcome for Justice Varma.
What was the dispute about?
Justice Varma argued that forming an inquiry committee without input from both Houses of Parliament wasn't fair and went against his right to equal treatment.
His lawyer, Mukul Rohatgi, pointed out that while both Houses got removal notices at the same time, only the Speaker set up the committee.
The Supreme Court didn't find this argument convincing, so now the parliamentary probe will move forward.