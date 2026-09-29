Supreme Court speeds up case challenging ECI decision making process
The Supreme Court is speeding up a case that questions whether the Election Commission of India (ECI) is following fair decision-making rules.
The plea argues that big calls at the ECI should be made together, either unanimously or by majority, not solo.
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant agreed to hear the matter quickly.
ECI forms eCINET review committee
There is also some buzz about ECINet, the ECI's digital platform for managing elections.
Two commissioners are worried that too much election data might be controlled from the top, limiting state officials' access.
The ECI says things are still decentralized, but just to be sure, a committee, including an independent IIT or IIIT expert, was set up on September 26 to check if everything is above board and follows legal standards.