The Supreme Court just made a big call: if your trial under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) is dragging on for too long, you could get bail.

The judges said accused persons have a fundamental right to a speedy trial, and keeping people locked up just because their case is serious is not fair.

This decision came while granting bail to a government doctor in a separate case for alleged links with the Naxal movement and senior government officials in the multi-crore Jal Jeevan Mission scam in Rajasthan.