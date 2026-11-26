Supreme Court: Speedy trial right can allow bail in UAPA
The Supreme Court just made a big call: if your trial under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) is dragging on for too long, you could get bail.
The judges said accused persons have a fundamental right to a speedy trial, and keeping people locked up just because their case is serious is not fair.
This decision came while granting bail to a government doctor in a separate case for alleged links with the Naxal movement and senior government officials in the multi-crore Jal Jeevan Mission scam in Rajasthan.
Bigger bench to review UAPA bail
There's been confusion in the courts about when to give bail in tough cases like these, so now a bigger bench will look into it for more consistency.
This move could change how bail works under strict laws like UAPA, making sure people aren't left waiting behind bars without a timely trial.