Supreme Court stays Assam hiring of teachers lacking national qualifications
The Supreme Court has put a hold on Assam's hiring of teachers who don't meet national qualification standards, saying this could seriously impact students' futures.
The move comes after concerns that the Assam Education (Provincialisation of Services of Teachers and Re-Organisation of Educational Institutions) Act, 2017 allowed private, unqualified teachers to be absorbed into government service without the required qualifications.
CJI Surya Kant warns students' futures
The bench, led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, called out the risk to education quality and noted, "Why are they appointing unqualified teachers...We will destroy our future generations if this is permitted," and noted that future generations will be at risk if unqualified teachers are appointed.
This decision follows a petition from locals arguing that letting unqualified teachers skip fair recruitment is unfair and goes against both the Right to Education Act and constitutional job equality rules.