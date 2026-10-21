Supreme Court stays CMRL-Exalogic probe into Pinarayi Vijayan 7 days
The Supreme Court stayed further investigation for seven days into former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's case over the CMRL-Exalogic case, saying the Enforcement Directorate (ED) went beyond its limits.
Justice Joymalya Bagchi reminded the ED to stick to its job and not step on other agencies' toes.
This stay will last one week, giving time for appeals.
Kerala HC probes 278cr Exalogic payment
It all started when Kerala High Court ordered a probe after the ED reported that CMRL paid more than ₹278 crore to Exalogic, a company linked to Vijayan's daughter, without any actual services provided.
A criminal case/FIR was ordered and registered, but now with the Supreme Court's stay, there's a pause for appeals while only further investigation was stayed.
Vijayan's legal team also pointed out he wasn't given a fair hearing earlier, and the court agreed that public officials deserve proper process.