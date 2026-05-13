Supreme Court stays Madras HC order barring R Sreenivasa Sethupathi
Big news from the Supreme Court: it has paused a Madras High Court order that stopped Tamil Nadu MLA R Sreenivasa Sethupathi from joining important assembly votes.
Sethupathi, who won his seat by just one vote over DMK's K R Periakaruppan, challenged the High Court's decision.
A bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and Vijay Bishnoi said, "This is atrocious to say the least. The high court says the remedy is election petition but still entertains the Article 226 petition," and said it should not have handled things this way.
Supreme Court allows Sethupathi to vote
The Supreme Court made it clear that Sethupathi has the right to take part in confidence votes and anything affecting assembly strength.
Now, Periakaruppan and others have two weeks to respond, and all related proceedings are paused until then.