Supreme Court stays Mohammad Tanvir execution in Ahmedabad blasts case
The Supreme Court has paused the execution of Mohammad Tanvir, one of the convicts in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts that killed 56 people.
This comes after Tanvir challenged a recent Gujarat High Court decision that upheld death sentences for him and several others linked to the Indian Mujahideen.
The top court also wants to review original case files from lower courts before making any final calls.
Supreme Court sets 8 week deadlines
The Gujarat government now has eight weeks to submit the probation officers' reports, and the superintendent of the prison must arrange a psychological evaluation of Tanvir and submit that report within eight weeks.
The Supreme Court will take another look at the case after 12 weeks.
For context, back in July, the High Court had confirmed death sentences for 38 people involved in those deadly bombings, one of India's worst terror attacks, with life terms given to 11 others who helped plan it.