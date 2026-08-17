Supreme Court stays Rahul Gandhi disproportionate assets case, questions agencies
The Supreme Court has put a temporary stop to the disproportionate assets case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
The judges told the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate not to move forward or file any reports for now while they review Gandhi's petition.
Interestingly, the court also wondered why these agencies haven't acted yet if the allegations are as serious as claimed.
Kapil Sibal challenges probe, hearing deferred
Rahul Gandhi's team, led by senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, pushed back against an earlier order for a probe, calling it a "witch-hunt."
The petitioner insisted that Gandhi shouldn't be allowed to block an investigation at this early stage.
For now, though, the Supreme Court has asked the high court not to proceed and to defer the August 20 hearing until the matter is heard next.