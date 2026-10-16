Supreme Court stays Twisha Sharma trial, issues notice on transfer
The Supreme Court has issued notice on a petition seeking to transfer the high-profile Twisha Sharma death case from Bhopal to New Delhi after her father raised concerns about possible bias in Bhopal.
The court put a pause on the current trial and has asked both the Central Bureau of Investigation, or CBI, and the accused, including Sharma's husband, Samarth Singh, and former district judge mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, to respond.
Twisha Sharma case handed to CBI
Twisha, a model-turned-actor, was found dead in May 2026, just months after getting married. Her family says she faced mental harassment from her husband and mother-in-law.
With Giribala Singh's past as a district judge raising fairness concerns, the case was handed over to the CBI.
The bail applications filed by the husband and the mother-in-law would be decided within two weeks, hoping that moving everything to Delhi leads to a more impartial process.