Supreme Court stays Twisha Sharma trial, issues notice on transfer

The Supreme Court has issued notice on a petition seeking to transfer the high-profile Twisha Sharma death case from Bhopal to New Delhi after her father raised concerns about possible bias in Bhopal.

The court put a pause on the current trial and has asked both the Central Bureau of Investigation, or CBI, and the accused, including Sharma's husband, Samarth Singh, and former district judge mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, to respond.