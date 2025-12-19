Supreme Court steps in after Noida police assault claims
The Supreme Court has asked the UP and Central governments to explain serious allegations by a woman lawyer, who says she was illegally detained and assaulted for 14 hours at Noida's Sector 126 police station on December 3.
Senior Advocate Vikas Singh called it a "test case," urging the bench to treat the matter with special attention.
What happens next?
The court ordered all CCTV footage from the station to be saved, so nothing gets tampered with.
The woman also said she was forced to share her phone password and that cameras were switched off during her detention.
Usually, cases like this go to high courts, but the Supreme Court will hear it directly on January 7, stressing the need to keep the complainant safe, as noted by the bench's assurance after the order.