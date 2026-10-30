Supreme Court strikes down Karnataka law protecting 362 recruits
The Supreme Court has scrapped a 2022 Karnataka law that aimed to keep 362 government recruits in their jobs, despite serious corruption allegations in the hiring process.
The court called out the state for flip-flopping on its stance over the years and made it clear: you can't use new laws to dodge earlier court rulings.
CID finds KPSC corruption, fresh recruitment
Back in 2011, nearly 138,000 hopefuls applied for top state jobs, but a CID probe later found gross manipulation, including rampant corruption and nepotism involving officials of the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC).
Even after courts said those shady appointments should be canceled, the state tried to push them through with a new law in 2022.
Now, with that law gone, there will be a fresh round of hiring, plus age relaxation for those not involved in wrongdoing, so everyone gets a fair shot this time.