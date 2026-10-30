Supreme Court strikes down Karnataka law protecting 362 recruits

Back in 2011, nearly 138,000 hopefuls applied for top state jobs, but a CID probe later found gross manipulation, including rampant corruption and nepotism involving officials of the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC).

Even after courts said those shady appointments should be canceled, the state tried to push them through with a new law in 2022.

Now, with that law gone, there will be a fresh round of hiring, plus age relaxation for those not involved in wrongdoing, so everyone gets a fair shot this time.