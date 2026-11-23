The Godhra train burning incident, which occurred on February 27, 2002, killed 58 people in a fire inside the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express.

The train was carrying kar sevaks returning from Ayodhya. The tragedy sparked communal riots across Gujarat.

In March 2011, a trial court convicted 31 people in the case; 11 were sentenced to death while 20 others were given life sentences.