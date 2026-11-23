Supreme Court suspends sentence of Godhra train burning convict
What's the story
The Supreme Court has suspended the sentence of Irfan Siraj Pada, a convict in the Godhra train burning case, on medical grounds. The decision was taken by a bench of Justice MM Sundresh and Justice PB Varale after considering that Irfan suffers from serious cardiovascular disease and that he has been in custody for more than 18 years. The state did not contest his medical condition.
Incident overview
Godhra train burning incident
The Godhra train burning incident, which occurred on February 27, 2002, killed 58 people in a fire inside the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express.
The train was carrying kar sevaks returning from Ayodhya. The tragedy sparked communal riots across Gujarat.
In March 2011, a trial court convicted 31 people in the case; 11 were sentenced to death while 20 others were given life sentences.
Sentence commutation
Appeals pending in Supreme Court
The Gujarat High Court in 2017commuted the death sentences of the 11 convicts to life imprisonment The life sentences of the other 20 were upheld.
Appeals against these decisions by the convicts have been pending before the Supreme Court since 2018.
Notably, Irfan was granted interim parole in 2025 too for the state government to consider his plea for premature release, LiveLaw reported.