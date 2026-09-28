Supreme Court takes suo motu cognisance of alleged sexual assault

The Supreme Court ordered Delhi Police to file an FIR within 24 hours and told the Delhi Commission for Women to report on the incident, action taken so far, and any past complaints at Aastha Kunj Park.

The park is known for poor lighting: about one-third of its streetlights do not work.

In response, Delhi's lieutenant governor announced a new women-centric Pink Force to patrol unsafe spots and help make public spaces safer for everyone.