Supreme Court tells Defence Ministry to clarify service benefits policies
India
The Supreme Court has told the Defense Ministry to clear up its confusing service benefits policies.
This comes after the court backed a soldier who developed rheumatoid arthritis during his Kargil posting and was denied a war injury pension by the government.
The judges basically said, "Make your rules clearer so people know what they're entitled to."
Defence Ministry used 2001 definitions
The soldier joined the Army in 1996, served in tough conditions in Kargil from 2003 to 2005, and was discharged in 2013.
Even though tribunals and courts agreed he deserved extra support, the Ministry of Defence pushed back using old definitions from 2001.
The Supreme Court's move now puts pressure on the Ministry to update and clarify its benefits for everyone's sake.