Supreme Court tells government: keep Delhi Metro and internet running
The Supreme Court has told the government to keep Delhi Metro trains and internet services running, even as Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests continue in the city.
Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana made it clear that people have a right to protest peacefully, but that should not mean getting detained unfairly or losing access to basic services.
Protests over alleged Election Commission issues
These protests started over alleged Election Commission issues, leading to many CJP and opposition leaders being detained.
Even after an earlier Supreme Court order against shutting down metro stations, 45 stations were closed for security.
The court also asked for removal of the notice board stating the imposition of Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) near its premises, basically supporting the idea that people should be able to gather and get around while still keeping things safe.