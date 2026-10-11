Supreme Court tells government: keep Delhi Metro and internet running

These protests started over alleged Election Commission issues, leading to many CJP and opposition leaders being detained.

Even after an earlier Supreme Court order against shutting down metro stations, 45 stations were closed for security.

The court also asked for removal of the notice board stating the imposition of Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) near its premises, basically supporting the idea that people should be able to gather and get around while still keeping things safe.