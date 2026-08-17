Supreme Court tells government publish draft aviation rules within week
India
Big update for flyers: The Supreme Court has told the government to publish draft aviation rules within a week, after a petition called out high airfares, hidden charges, and weak passenger rights.
This move comes as the petition alleged that airlines are getting away with unfair practices.
Court warns airlines could be grounded
The government handed over draft rules on August 17, aiming to modernize how airlines operate in India.
The Supreme Court made it clear: airlines that don't follow these new rules could be grounded.
The final version will be ready in three weeks, and the next court check-in is set for September 7.