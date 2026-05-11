Supreme Court tells Mamata Banerjee file petition over vote deletions
India
The Supreme Court has told Mamata Banerjee to submit a new petition about alleged issues with voter lists.
TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee pointed out that in 31 constituencies, more votes were deleted than the margin by which candidates won, raising questions about fairness in the election process.
Election Commission says use election petitions
The Election Commission was not convinced by these claims, saying such matters should be handled through official election petitions or their own procedures.
Now, it is up to Mamata Banerjee to file a detailed plea so the Supreme Court can decide what happens next.
The case highlights ongoing concerns over how India's voter rolls are managed.